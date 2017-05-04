Billy McFarland returns to the Braid

Following on from the success of his show last year, country singer Billy McFarland will be making a welcomed return to The Braid on Friday May 19.

He will be joined on stage by a host of special guests, including Gary Gamble, Cowboy Larry , Caitlin, and funny man Gary Wilson, as well as the Keltic Storm Band.

County Antrim’s famous son Billy McFarland will present an unmissable night of Country music.

Billy has had a fantastic career that spans decades of hit songs like ‘Oh My Pappa’ , ‘Beautiful Time’ and ‘Absent Friends’, to name but a small few.

Even stripped of the showbiz glitz and hype, Billy McFarland remains a true phenomena of the Eighties music Scene.

A calculated gamble in reviving the concept of his showband after 15 years has paid off with spectacular results.

The big brassy and quite unique sound is echoing out in the crowded dance halls and still in the clubs.

The McFarland sound for what was to become a new generation. The Arcardia, The Floral Hall, The Orpheus and The Flamingo where he once played to huge audiences are pleasant memories.

Since the demise of his Student Showband signalled the end of an era in the early 70’s, Billy has been a favourite cabaret solo artist.

But when he sensed the mood moving away from the Disco beat back to live bands Billy decided to swing back the years.

In 1987 Billy put a brand new band back on the road and tailored his new formed band with a brassy flavour and his own style of Irish Country, giving all the ballads a beat and a swing, that was a recipe that gave Billy his success.

Billy in the past has received a Gold Disc for sales of his record albums. He has also received a Silver Disc for the popularity of his single entitled ‘A Little Peace At A Time’.

Billy is one of the real show business characters left, a consistent artist who works the circuit only because of his sheer love of entertaining his audiences.

The show begins at 8pm and tickets, priced £16.50, are on sale now from The Braid Box Office.

For further information, or to book tickets, contact the Box Office on (028) 2563 5077. Alternatively, log onto the website at www.thebraid,com.