Braid Music Club welcomes ‘The 4 of Us’

The Braid Music Club will be welcoming ‘The 4 of Us’ to Ballymena next month.

The band, supported by Al Black, whose solo acoustic performances are recognised for their energy and emotion, will be performing on Saturday April 22 at 8pm.

The 4 Of Us have been a part of Irish music history for over a quarter of a century.

Formed and fronted by Newry-born brothers Brendan and Declan Murphy, they have developed a unique musical identity which has produced original and award- winning recordings, as well as a large and loyal fan base.

The 4 Of Us shot to early fame towards the end of 1989 with their debut Songs for the Tempted, which featured the massive hits Mary and Drag My Bad Name Down.

The follow up Man Alive made Q magazine’s prestigious Top 50 Albums of 1992 and included the UK Top 30 song She Hits Me.

To date, the Murphy brothers have notched up an enviable catalogue of timeless songs, including six top 20 Irish charting albums. Their music has also been featured extensively on American, UK, and Irish TV soundtracks.

Sugar Island, the latest album by The 4 Of Us, was released in October last year.

Lyrically, the album explores the brothers’ early years growing up in Northern Ireland; musically, it focuses on the trademark interplay of their acoustic guitars.

Promising to be one of their best studio recordings yet, Sugar Island features 12 new songs. It is arguably their most biographical album, including tracks reflecting on the brothers’ childhood, growing up in a border town during the height of the troubles in Northern Ireland.

As singer Brendan recalls: “It was a dark time for sure, but as kids we still managed to have a lot of fun.

“Everyone who lived through that time has their own stories to tell; we thought we’d share some of ours.”

The Murphy brothers have worked with a few gifted musicians to fulfil their vision for their seventh studio album.

The result is an uplifting album that touches on themes of childhood, family, and the passing of time against the backdrop of one of the North’s darkest periods.

Tickets for the show, priced £10, are on sale now from the Box Office on 25635 077 or online at www.thebraid.com.