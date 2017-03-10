Celebrate the legacy of Prince at the Limelight

Purple Rain, a world-class live celebration of the music, life and legacy of Prince will be stopping off at the Limelight in Belfast on May 19 as part of its upcoming UK tour.

A full nine-piece band, Purple Rain, have been together for 11 years. Jimi Love, as the unsurpassed Prince, fronts a horn section, backing vocals and keys.

With a string of sell out shows the length and breadth of the country, including London’s iconic Scala, Purple Rain deliver a non-stop, hit packed show, spanning more than two hours.

Expect to see, hear and feel the hits from one of the most loved artists of all time; 1999, Little Red Corvette, Purple Rain, Kiss, Diamonds And Pearls, U Got The Look, When Doves Cry, Cream, I Wanna Be Your Lover and many more.

“Every gig is dedicated to Prince now,” said Jimi Love. “A celebration of all the gifts he left and the impact he had on so many lives, including mine.

“We all just love jamming his songs, and introducing his music to new people.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to play Purple Rain without a tear in my eye again.”

Tickets for the show are on sale now from all usual outlets.