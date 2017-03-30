Local harpist launches album

Local traditional singer and harpist Amy McAllister has just released her debut album.

Hailing from Glenariffe, Amy is a new exciting talent on the traditional music scene.

Drawing on her traditional roots, she adopts a contemporary approach to her music with clear and distinctive vocals and a contemporary harp style. Her album, ‘String On String’ is a collection of traditional and original songs and harp music.

Talking about album, Amy said: “String On String reflects my journey as a musician, retelling old songs and introducing some of my own original songs too.

“I wanted to record my own versions of what I think are just some of the most beautiful songs and harp tunes around, I love the simplistic beauty and nature of the pieces on the album.

“I had the pleasure of working with some great musical friends and a wonderful producer Camille Champarnaud on the album too.”

Amy has toured across North America, Canada and Japan with Celtic Crossroads and Rhythm of the Dance, was selected as one of Moving On Music’s ‘Emerging Artists’ in 2016 and will travel to Brazil this year to represent Ireland at the Rio International Harp Festival for the second consecutive year.

The album was released on April 1 at Duncairn Arts Centre. Amy was joined at the Belfast launch by Deirdre Galway on guitar and Tom Hughes on cello, with support from local singer Ciaran O’Kane.