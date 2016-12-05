Lukas Graham announces 2017 Ulster Hall date

Lukas Granam has announced a worldwide headline tour for next year, including a date at the Ulster Hall in Belfast on February 26.

Lukas Graham, whose hit single “7 Years” just went multi platinum all over the world, will embark on an expansive headlining tour early next year. The tour kicks off in February 2017 in the UK, where the band have just finished a small run of sold out shows, and crisscrosses the globe through mid-April, making stops in Ireland, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Poland, France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Portugal and more along the way. The upcoming tour will see the Danish foursome graduate to theatres four to five times larger than the clubs they recently performed in during their sold-out Spring US headline tour.

Led by vocalist and songwriter Lukas Graham Forchhammer, Lukas Graham has solidified their status as the breakout act of 2016. Their hit single “7 Years,” which they recently performed at the Billboard Music Awards, reached #1 in 33 countries and topped the US radio charts.

Tickets for the Belfast show are on sale now.