NI Festival lovers say they are open to romance

To celebrate the launch of its new Limited Edition Pomberri Blast flavour, leading drinks company Boost carried out a survey to find out the festival favourites of Northern Ireland’s music lovers.

Belfast Vital was named the favourite festival with 26% of the vote followed by Belsonic with 18% and in third place was Glastonbury with 16%.

Calvin Harris was crowned the ultimate festival act with 39% and in second place was Coldplay with Chris Martin’s band receiving 27% of the vote.

Despite an overwhelming 100% of those surveyed saying they have never found romance at a festival, 62% of Northern Ireland’s festival goers said they wouldn’t rule it out.

Simon Gray, Founder and Managing Director of Boost Drinks said: “To mark the launch of this fabulous new flavour, we wanted to find out what festival-goers in Northern Ireland loved most. It’s great to see that two local festivals are close favourites, with Belfast Vital topping the leader board followed closely by Belsonic. And with 62% saying they are open to finding romance, you might just meet your next partner at a festival this summer.”

It won’t come as much of a shock to hear that 49% of those surveyed said the worst thing about festivals are the toilets while 56% said the best thing about festivals are the memorable experiences.