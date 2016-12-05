One for the road with Bagatelle at the Braid

Bagatelle completed their final year tour in February 2016 which included sold out gigs throughout Ireland including Dublin, Killarney, Belfast, Cork, Derry and Waterford.

They have received several recognition awards, and now, due to an overwhelming from loyal fans they have decided to play a select few gigs throughout the year rather than retire completely.

Local fans will have the opportunity to see the band when they perform at the The Braid on Friday January 6, 2017.

Bagatelle are an Irish rock band that first formed in August 1978.

They are known for their popular pop hits such as “Second Violin”, “Leeson Street Lady” and “Summer in Dublin”, their best known song.

Bagatelle shared stages with artists such as Bob Marley, Don McLean and Jose Feliciano.

Their albums were produced by Phil Coulter and the late Gus Dudgeon, who also produced for David Bowie and Elton John.

Bagatelle appeared on the “Self Aid” concert in the mid-1980s with U2 and Van Morrison.

When the original Bagatelle re-formed the band in 1992, Polygram (now Universal), their record label, decided to release The Best of Bagatelle and Liam Reilly, and followed this with Bagatelle Gold.

The band returned to touring in 2010 and released an album of cover versions entitled Under The Covers.

The band decided to take on a final tour last year before they retired, however, due to overwhelming demand, they agreed to take to the road one last time.

Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to see Bagatelle perform their hits in Ballymena for the very last time.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets, priced £22.00 & £17.00 concession, are on sale now from The Braid Box Office on 028 25635 077 or online at www.thebraid.com.