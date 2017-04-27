Plenty of entertainment at the North West 200

For anyone who is travelling to the North West 200 there is a packed programme of events planned to keep you entertained throughout the week.

There will be plenty of music, comedy, and much more for everyone to enjoy, kicking off on Saturday May 6 ahead of Race Week.

Ritchie Remo leads the way for a whole week of entertainment for the Vauxhall International 2017 North West 200.

The programme at the marquee has become so popular an extra night has been added and on Saturday May 6, prior to Race Week proper, the show stars the man who invites all and sundry to ‘Hit the Diff’.

“So often people think the marquee is exclusively for bikers but this is far from the case and this special NW200 fundraiser is the ideal opportunity for Ritchie Remo fans everywhere to see the man in action in this great setting which is fully licensed and features a supporting show including a jive contest,” explained one of the organisers.

Monday May 8 at the Marquee sees an exclusive and specially edited version of the new DVD ‘Alastair Seeley - my North West 200 Wins’ and judging by the response this promises to kick-start the week in superb style.

On Tuesday May 9 it’s the annual Miss North West 200 Contest sponsored by ‘Morellis of Portstewart’ and in association with Local Women Magazine, The Anchor Complex and bPerfect Cosmetics. Hosted by Adrian Logan and Brian Moore and always a full house this is the night a young lady is chosen to become the public face of the biggest spectator event on the island of Ireland. An added bonus will be an appearance by May McFettridge and music with The James Peake Experience.

Adrian Knight invites you along on Wednesday May 10 for his hilarious Comedy Hypnotism Show. This is a first for the North West 200 and Adrian Knight is flying in from his current contract on the world’s most exclusive cruise liners especially for the show. After the races on Thursday May 11 it’s the After Race Party with the ever popular Brian Giffen and the Untouchables. Back by popular demand the band will be joined by DJ and host Brian Moore for a night that is always a highlight of the week.

On Friday May 12 it’s a mixed bag of 70’s, 80’s and 90’s as more and more visitors arrive for the big race event the following day. Of course, as always the Entertainment Marquee is fully licensed and is open the public every night of the race programme.

On Saturday May 13 it’s the NW200 Wrap Party with live band Klass taking the early slot and then the Free Official After Party for the final hurrah of a great, great week at the Vauxhall International 2017 North West 200.