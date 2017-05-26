Sam Palladio added to Nashville line up

Fans of the hit TV show Nashville will be delighted to learn that Sam Palladio has been added to the line up when the cast come to perform at Belfast’s SSE Arena in June.

Sam, who plays Gunnar Scott in the musical drama, will join cast mates Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Charles Esten and Jonathan Jackson when they perform in Belfast on June 20.

Tickets for the show are on sale now from all usual Ticketmaster outlets, The SSE Arena, Belfast Box Office on 02890 739074 or online at www.ssearenabelfast.com.