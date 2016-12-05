Jake is old enough to know better

Continuing his run of sell-out tours, Jake O’Kane is back with his new show, ‘Old Enough to Know Better’, and he will be taking to the stage of The Braid on Thursday January 5.

Combining stories from the year past with photos from the Irish News archive and the wackier side of the Internet, Jake dissects the insane from the mad and the worst from the bad, in his usual inimitable style. Be it the ceremonial burning of his ballot card on election day, or his near fatal car journey around the Arch De Triumph in his Euro’s documentary, Jake, as usual, has much to talk about.

Belfast-based stand-up Jake O’Kane had a baptism of fire into comedy in 1993. Within one week of appearing at a local comedy club’s try-out spot, Jake became a resident MC. Jake is now resident compere of Northern Ireland’s biggest and longest running comedy club The Empire Laughs Back at The Empire Music Hall in Belfast. Jake has toured extensively, working with some of the biggest names on the comedy circuit including Ardal O’Hanlon, Dylan Moran and Peter Kay.

On this tour, Jake is supported by talented comic Terry McHugh.

Please note the show contains adult reference and is for ages 16+ only.

The show begins at 8pm and tickets, priced £20.00 & £18.00 concession, are on sale now from The Braid Box Office on 028 25635 077 or online at www.thebraid.com.