£2m Flood Alleviation Scheme starts at Toome Rd

A £2 million Flood Alleviation Scheme for the Toome Road/Wakehurst Road area is now underway.

The project will help resolve historical internal and external ‘out of sewer’ flooding issues, and when complete will increase the capacity of the existing sewerage system. The scheme is expected to take 18 months to complete.

David McClean, NI Water Project Manager, said: “We at NI Water are delighted that this major investment at Toome Road is now well underway, which will bring many improvements to our customers, including improving the local sewerage infrastructure and providing additional storage during periods of heavy rain, which will substantially reduce the risk of future flooding.

The project involves the upgrade of existing sewers, as well as the installation of new sewers on Wakehurst Park, Wakehurst Road, Queen Street and Toome Road. Construction of a large storage tank is also underway on land adjacent to the council playing fields at Wakehurst Road.