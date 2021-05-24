Antrim firm invests £600K to create 13 new jobs

Antrim-headquartered Decision Time, which counts leading public and private sector organisations across the UK and Ireland as customers, is creating 13 new jobs in software development, sales, customer service, HR and marketing. The new jobs are being created as part of an investment of almost £600,000 in the business.

Invest NI has supported the creation of 10 of the roles with an offer of support of £75,000. This will help increase the company’s headcount from 17 at the beginning of this year to 30 by the end of 2021, with further recruitment expected in 2022.

Founded by entrepreneurs Geoff and Sinead Higgins, Decision Time provides software that makes it easier for organisations to practice good governance by running effective meetings, managing risk and monitoring their strategic performance. It enables CEOs, directors and leaders across any organisation to manage all of these essential requirements in one place.

Geoff and Sinead Higgins, co-founders of Antrim based software company, Decision Time. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON PACEMAKER, BELFAST

Decision Time’s customers include NHS Trusts, large universities, over 60 housing associations in England, Scotland and Wales, 40 percent of the Republic of Ireland’s public sector bodies, and major Northern Ireland organisations such as Tourism NI and Translink.

In the last two years, Decision Time has more than doubled its customer-base, including continuing to win business from large global competitors. Indeed, such has been its growth, that it was listed in the Deloitte Fast 50 Ireland 2020 for the third year in a row. It also recently announced Patrick McAliskey as its new chairman.

This year, Decision Time is projecting record business growth across all of its markets as organisations increasingly prioritise good corporate governance and risk management, and seek a solution that helps them manage these and their strategic performance all in one place.

Sinead Higgins, business director of Decision Time, said: “We are delighted to be in a position where we can create new jobs to support the growth that we experienced in 2020, and to enable us to expand further this year.

Decision Time puts a huge emphasis on attracting and retaining the best people so that we can deliver exceptional products and customer service to our customers”