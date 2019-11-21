Award win for Council Chief Executive

Mid and East Antrim Council Chief Executive Anne Donaghy has been presented with the ‘Outstanding Management and Leadership’ award at this year’s NI Women in Business Awards.

Now in their ninth year, the 2019 Awards brought together female entrepreneurs and businesswomen from a diverse range of disciplines, to acknowledge and congratulate them on their hard work, dedication and success.

Sponsored by Virgin Media Business for the second consecutive year, the awards received 185 submissions and honoured 16 inspiring women and one outstanding business organisation.

Anne was nominated due to her passion for investment, innovation, job creation and growing the economy of Mid and East Antrim and Northern Ireland. Under the direction of elected members, she is currently leading the creation of an ecosystem of advanced manufacturing in the borough, as well as delivering multi-million pound transformative projects through Belfast Region City Deal.