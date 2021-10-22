Back to Business Awards 2021
Ballymena Chamber of Commerce & Industry has hosted the 2021 Ballymena Back to Business Awards.
Over 270 guests not only celebrated the business excellence of the local economy but also those at the forefront of the fight against Covid as the Chamber hosted a free table for NHS staff, Care Home workers, Hospice staff and volunteers. The Award winners were –
Customer Service Retail Sector - (Sponsored by AIB) Winner - White Gold Bridal
Best Use of Digital Media including Social Media/Website - (Sponsored by Black Advertising) Winner - Homes Independent
Best Eating Establishment Award - (Sponsored by Moy Park) Winner - Gatto’s Ristorante
Best Small Eatery/Coffee Shop Award - (Sponsored by firmus energy) Winner - Winnies 1975
Customer Service Award Service Sector - (Sponsored by Riada Resourcing) Winner - Willow Beauty. Winner - TaxAssist Accountants
Customer Service Award Hospitality Sector – (Sponsored by Ballymena Chamber Of Commerce) Winner - The Grouse Complex
Business Premises Award – (Sponsored by Country Garage Ballymena BMW) Winner - Castle Kitchen + Bar
Skills Development Award – (Sponsored by The Gallaher Trust) Winner - Cranswick Country Foods
Right Place to Work– (Sponsored by Galgorm) Winner - Clarke
Most Promising New Business Award – (Sponsored by Bank of Ireland UK) Winner - Gold and Browne’s
Best Small Business Award – (Sponsored by Michelin Development Limited) Winner - Neo Environmental
Family Business of the Year – (Sponsored by Danske Bank) Winner - The Adams family (Rococo and Gatto’s Ristorante)
Social Enterprise of the Year Award – (Sponsored by Ballymena Business Centre) Winner - Habitat for Humanity – ReStore
Involvement in the Community Award – (Sponsored by Coulter Weir Wealth Management) Winner - The Front Page Bar
Best Young Person in Business Award – (Sponsored by Northern Regional College) Winner - James Scullion (Rapid Agency)
Employee of the Year Award – (Sponsored by Robinson’s of Ballymena) Winner - Jonathan McKay (Galgorm Collection)
Business Growth Award – (Sponsored by Samuel Cumming and Son) Winner - Algram
Sustainability Award – (Sponsored by Power NI) Winner - Bamford Bus Company
Commitment to Ballymena Award – (Sponsored by MEA Council) – Stephen Reynolds