Back to Business Awards 2021

Over 270 guests not only celebrated the business excellence of the local economy but also those at the forefront of the fight against Covid as the Chamber hosted a free table for NHS staff, Care Home workers, Hospice staff and volunteers. The Award winners were –

Customer Service Retail Sector - (Sponsored by AIB) Winner - White Gold Bridal

Best Use of Digital Media including Social Media/Website - (Sponsored by Black Advertising) Winner - Homes Independent

Mary McAuley of Northern Ireland Children's Hospice, who received a cheque for £25,000 from Ballymena Area Chamber of Commerce committee members Eugene Reid, James Walker and Tom Wiggins at at the Ballymena Back to Business Awards in the Tullyglass Hotel.

Best Eating Establishment Award - (Sponsored by Moy Park) Winner - Gatto’s Ristorante

Best Small Eatery/Coffee Shop Award - (Sponsored by firmus energy) Winner - Winnies 1975

Customer Service Award Service Sector - (Sponsored by Riada Resourcing) Winner - Willow Beauty. Winner - TaxAssist Accountants

Customer Service Award Hospitality Sector – (Sponsored by Ballymena Chamber Of Commerce) Winner - The Grouse Complex

270 guests at the Awards Celebratory Lunch – Tullyglass House Hotel

Business Premises Award – (Sponsored by Country Garage Ballymena BMW) Winner - Castle Kitchen + Bar

Skills Development Award – (Sponsored by The Gallaher Trust) Winner - Cranswick Country Foods

Right Place to Work– (Sponsored by Galgorm) Winner - Clarke

Most Promising New Business Award – (Sponsored by Bank of Ireland UK) Winner - Gold and Browne’s

Tom Wiggins, Chamber’s Business Development Manager, Mrs Adrienne Wiggins, Ballymena Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Cllr Eugene Reid, BBC NI’s John Campbell, Mid and East Antrim Mayor Cllr. William McGaughey, Alderman Robin Cherry MBE, Mrs Michelle Reid.

Best Small Business Award – (Sponsored by Michelin Development Limited) Winner - Neo Environmental

Family Business of the Year – (Sponsored by Danske Bank) Winner - The Adams family (Rococo and Gatto’s Ristorante)

Social Enterprise of the Year Award – (Sponsored by Ballymena Business Centre) Winner - Habitat for Humanity – ReStore

Involvement in the Community Award – (Sponsored by Coulter Weir Wealth Management) Winner - The Front Page Bar

Awards compere - BBC NI’s Economics and Business Editor John Campbell

Best Young Person in Business Award – (Sponsored by Northern Regional College) Winner - James Scullion (Rapid Agency)

Employee of the Year Award – (Sponsored by Robinson’s of Ballymena) Winner - Jonathan McKay (Galgorm Collection)

Business Growth Award – (Sponsored by Samuel Cumming and Son) Winner - Algram

Sustainability Award – (Sponsored by Power NI) Winner - Bamford Bus Company

Commitment to Ballymena Award – (Sponsored by MEA Council) – Stephen Reynolds