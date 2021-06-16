Ballymena firm unveils clean air device that’s 99.994% effective against Covid-19

The PlasmaGuard range of devices which also features a covid detector has been designed for use in bars, restaurants, hospitals, schools and any interiors including offices and factories and is already in use in thousands of sites in America. The air purification system uses proven non-thermal cold plasma technology and can be incorporated into existing air conditioning systems.

CIGA Healthcare CEO Irwin Armstrong, who sits on the board of Ulster University’s Connected Healthcare Innovation Centre, says the device is unlike any other air purification system and more advanced than any currently on the market.

“When a change in your indoor air quality is detected, the sensor notifies the smart hub to initiate the Plasmaguard to respond in real time. The system then operates to destroy the pollutants until the sensor verifies that your air is clean again,” says Mr Armstrong. “It is 99.994% effective against Covid-19. We are confident it is the best available solution for eradicating 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, mould, fungi, allergens, asthma triggers, odours and more, within any occupied environment,” he says. “Today, many facilities use highly ineffective simple dust filters, UV lighting, or weak ionizers. They have shown little evidence in providing safety from harmful airborne pathogens distributed through air conditioning systems”.

Irwin Armstrong, CEO of CIGA Healthcare, holding the Plasmaguard PRO clean air device.

“With many businesses in the hospitality sector on the brink of bankruptcy, PlasmaGuard introduces a unique, scientifically proven, in-duct Non-Thermal Cold Plasma (NTCP) technology that increases confidence in the safety of the operation.”