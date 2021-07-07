Blaney Group launches recruitment drive

Blaney in Ahoghill produce innovative machines for quads and tractors and have announced a recruitment drive as the company gears up to deal with a continued surge in orders.

The demand for Blaney equipment has continued on a growth path despite the severe impact of the pandemic. Increasing sales to existing markets and a growth in new exports markets is a credit to the innovative product range Blaney offer and the hard work of the sales and marketing team.

The company is recruiting competent additional staff for those looking long term employment. The positions will be in a variety of jobs including assembly, stores, welding and fabrication, CNC machinists, mechanics, painting, engineering and sales with some offering the highest rates of pay in the locality (www.blaneyagri.com/careers). There are also opportunities for local young people in the form of Graduates BIG Program and Apprenticeships, including the new Mechanical Engineering Degree Apprenticeship which has no tuition fees and the student gets paid for the entire four weeks of study.

Blaney Group Factory (submitted pic)

Blaney’s Katrina Niblett said: “Over the last year demand has remained strong and in recent months has climbed sharply. While the pandemic has had an effect on our supply chain, we have been innovative and take on more production of out sourced components ourselves which has resulted in Blaney being able to protect

our workforce without any layoffs. Remarkably this has meant our committed team have been able to grow the business throughout 2020 and 2021 and based on the

strong order book for the next 12 months we are having to gear up for unprecedented production levels, which provides an exciting future for those that want to develop their career.

“And the application process couldn’t be easier, just send your C.V. to [email protected]”