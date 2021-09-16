Businesses invited to enter NI Chamber awards 2021

With five categories the awards recognise and reward Northern Ireland’s leading exporters, entrepreneurs and companies which prioritise diversity and inclusion.

Category winners will go on to represent Northern Ireland at the British Chambers of Commerce national awards ceremony in December.

The categories are The Planet Saver, a new category rewarding sustainable best practice; The Game Changer, recognising an entrepreneur who has transformed an idea into a successful, sustainable business; The Global Player, celebrating a business that has grown significantly internationally; The Problem Solver, for businesses which have transformed a product/service or the market they operate in and The Equality Trailblazer, open to any organisation which champions diversity and promotes inclusion.

Christopher Morrow, Head of Communications and Policy, NI Chamber and Olivia Stewart, Communications Manager, NI Chamber launch the entry process for the 2021 Chamber Business Awards

The Awards are open to all NI Chamber members and are free for them to enter.