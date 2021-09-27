Charity commits Up to £168k to project that will create 50+ Jobs

The project will coach businesses how to improve their innovation and it’s hoped that the programme will boost the innovative capabilities of local businesses and improve the Mid and East Antrim Council’s overall innovation ranking within NI.

Open to all businesses within the Ballymena area, regardless of size or sector, project participants will undertake Innovate NI’s Self-Assessment to discover where they are on its ‘Innovation Framework’. The project will support businesses to progress through Innovate NI’s Framework using the latest business modelling tools from Strategzer.com, FourSight individual profiling, innovation coaching and business support including access to potential funding.

Lauren McAteer, a Trustee of The Gallaher Trust’s Board said that the project would go a long way towards helping Ballymena businesses to become more agile in turbulent market conditions. She said. “We are confident that this project will help businesses to learn to adapt to changing times and to become more agile in the face of turbulent market conditions. Not only that but the project will also improve employment opportunities for those living in the wider Ballymena community, which is one of the Trust’s main objectives. Through this project, we hope to help improve the region’s innovation capabilities, which would be a major achievement.”

Pictured at the launch of the 4i Innovation project which is aiming to create over 50 jobs in the Ballymena area with funding from The Gallaher Trust are, from left, Dr Vicky Kell, Invest NI Director of Innovation, Research and Development, Stephen Scullion, Ballymena Business Centre’s 4i Innovation Manager and Lauren McAteer, a member of The Gallaher Trust’s Board of Trustees.

Stephen Scullion, Ballymena Business Centre’s 4i Innovation Manager said: “The Ballymena Business Centre has been a one stop shop in terms of supporting businesses since 1989 and this project is another example of how we provide business solutions tailored to meet the current economic demands and opportunities.”

Dr Vicky Kell, Invest NI Director of Innovation, Research and Development said: “I would strongly encourage anyone interested in growing their ideas to avail of the innovation support available to do this successfully; the 4i Innovation project provides a great avenue for business to access the help they need.”