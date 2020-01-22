Chinese Consul General welcomed to Dunadry

Following a £4million investment, the four-star Dunadry Hotel and Gardens in conjunction with the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman John Smyth welcomed Madame Zhang Meifang, the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Belfast to discuss new opportunities to strengthen the relationships and connections between China and Northern Ireland. Mme Zhang said the visit was an important opportunity to showcase the area and everything it has to offer International visitors.

Mayor Alderman, John Smyth, said: “Dunadry Hotel and Gardens is a prime example of how local tourism providers can further develop their offer to meet the modern needs and expectations of our international visitors.” Earlier this year, Dunadry Hotel And Gardens was awarded a China Ready certification from Beijing and took part in a sales mission to China with Tourism Ireland.