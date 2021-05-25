Companies pioneering energy solutions with £1m investments

As the demand for Green Energy increases globally, NEO Environmental, Knox Electrical and Skylark Control Ltd have seen increased demand for their services and are capitalising on opportunities. The investments by the three companies will also see the creation of 14 new jobs.

Kevin Holland, Invest NI’s CEO said: “Interestingly, each of these businesses is headed by someone from Ballymena.”

Invest NI has provided expert advice and guidance as well as offering over £123,000 of support towards 12 of the jobs, marketing and technical assistance.

Pictured (L-R) are Paul Neary, Director, Neo Environmental with Kevin Holland, CEO, Invest NI; David McMullan, co-founder and Director, Skylark Control and Samuel Knox, Managing Director, Knox Electrical.

Knox Electrical, a long established Ballymena electrical contractor is investing over £640,000 to help it expand further in the RoI market to deliver specialist HV installations for wind and solar farms. Samuel Knox from Knox Electrical said: “Thanks to Invest NI’s support we are creating seven new jobs in Ballymena.”

NEO Environmental is a Scottish consultancy business which is investing over £300,000 to expand its Ballymena operation. Paul Neary from the company said: “We are creating five new jobs to support the recent demand for our business services in the renewables sector in the RoI market. To accommodate our growing workforce we have moved to larger premises in Ballymena, which gives us the space to keep growing in the future.”