Council welcome news of £29m order for Wrightbus

News of an order of more than 160 buses placed with Wrightbus has been welcomed by by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Chair of the Borough Growth Committee, Councillor Gregg McKeen.

The order, worth £29m, was placed by English bus operator Rotala and is for vehicles that will be delivered this year.

A total of 163 buses have been ordered, with 128 of these being double deckers.

Councillor McKeen said the news was an “endorsement in Wrightbus and manufacturing in Mid and East Antrim”.

“I very much welcome the news that Rotala has placed this order with Wrightbus,” he said.

“This is a fantastic step in the journey to rebuild the Wrightbus brand.

“The Wrightbus name has been renowned as a global leader in manufacturing and innovation and this investment proves they are the future is extremely exciting and promising for this Mid and East Antrim-based firm,” said Cllr McKeen.