Council welcome Wrightbus deal with Translink

Chair of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Growth Committee, Councillor Gregg McKeen, has welcomed news that Translink have bought their first hydrogen fuelled-buses from Wrightbus.

Translink said it is a first step towards investing in zero carbon technology, to combat climate change and improve air quality.

Cr McKeen said the news was an “endorsement in Wrightbus and manufacturing in Mid and East Antrim.”

He said: “I very much welcome the news that Translink are purchasing these hydrogen fuelled-buses from our local company, Wrightbus. The Wrightbus name has been renowned as a global leader in manufacturing and innovation, and this investment proves they are continuing to deliver results following challenging times. I would commend the efforts and commitment of those who bought this deal forward and secured this investment.”

The £4m investment in three buses is being supported by government’s Office of Low Emission Vehicles.