Council wins ‘Best Local Authority’ at IPB Awards 2019

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council (ANBC) has been named as the ‘Best Local Authority’ at this year’s IPB Pride of Place Awards.

The All-Ireland competition judges praised the council for its continued efforts to build “resilient and socially responsible communities that reflect the true purpose of the Pride of Place competition.” A special mention was also given to Antrim and Newtownabbey’s ‘Love Living Here’ community plan which they deemed “created strong communities who contribute greatly to the quality of life of its residents.”

Other local winners at the awards included Tidy Randalstown who picked up runner-up in the over 5000 population category respectively.