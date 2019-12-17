Council wins ‘Best Local Authority’ at IPB Awards 2019

Representatives from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough with Tom Dowling, Chairperson, Pride of Place; Dr Christopher Moran, Chairman Co-operation Ireland; Cathoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Cllr Peter Cleere and George Jones, Chairman, IPB Insurance pictured at the IPB Pride of Place Awards in association with Co-operation Ireland awards ceremony in the Lyrath Hotel, Kilkenny
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council (ANBC) has been named as the ‘Best Local Authority’ at this year’s IPB Pride of Place Awards.

The All-Ireland competition judges praised the council for its continued efforts to build “resilient and socially responsible communities that reflect the true purpose of the Pride of Place competition.” A special mention was also given to Antrim and Newtownabbey’s ‘Love Living Here’ community plan which they deemed “created strong communities who contribute greatly to the quality of life of its residents.”

Other local winners at the awards included Tidy Randalstown who picked up runner-up in the over 5000 population category respectively.