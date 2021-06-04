Cranswick achieves carbon neutral status

Their Ballymena manufacturing site is the first in its sector in Northern Ireland to achieve carbon neutral certification, PAS 2060, following a three-year investment in a range of efficiency and carbon cutting projects.

The key milestone is a critical step in the site’s journey to Net Zero - a goal it aims to reach by 2040. The accreditation demonstrates that Cranswick is on an approved decarbonisation pathway and has invested in high quality Verra and Gold Standard verified offsets, certified to remove existing carbon from the atmosphere to help businesses reach carbon neutrality.

Since 2018, the Cranswick senior management team and employee Changemakers have delivered a range of initiatives to cut emissions, including switching to the purchase of 100 per cent renewable electricity; an LED lighting replacement scheme and the installation of heat recovery systems to reuse excess and waste less heat.

Tony Demaine, Site Director at Cranswick’s Ballymena manufacturing site is joined by members of the senior management team as they mark achieving carbon neutral certification, PAS 2060, following a three-year investment in a range of efficiency and carbon cutting projects. Also pictured is John Brady, Neil Ross, Martin Walsh, and Johanna Donaghy.

Site Director Tony Demaine, said: “We’re delighted to be the first agri-food manufacturer in Northern Ireland to receive carbon neutral status. This first step towards achieving net zero emissions has been a true team effort, with each department playing their part and committing to identifying and implementing changes which have delivered clear and tangible results.”