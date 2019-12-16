‘Creamery Can’ launched as 10th Économusée workshop

The Creamery Can near Glarryford on the outskirts of Ballymena has been launched as Économusée artisan workshop in the Mid and East Antrim and Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Ice Cream producers, Hugh and Alyson Reid, are the latest artisans to join the growing network of Économusée workshops. Hugh and Alyson are pictured here with some of the guest speakers at the launch - Ireland’s Good Food Ambassador, Jenny Bristow, Mayor Maureen Morrow of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Graham Thompson, Chief Executive of Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust and lead partner of the Économusée Artisan At Work project in Northern Ireland.

Picture kindly submitted