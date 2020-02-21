Credits roll on learning toolkit

Mid and East Antrim Council is partnering with a leading educational media company to launch a free careers and employability resource for teachers, students and families in the area.

Skillsumo is an evolving catalogue of bite-sized videos produced by Makematic in partnership with businesses, local authorities and further and higher education institutions including Allstate, PwC, Adobe, Unity Technologies, Learning Pool, Deloitte and The Bank of Ireland.

The collection contains more than 100 videos and animations across the five main themes of Work Inspiration, Pathways, 21st Century Skills, FutureProof and Professional Development.

New content is included on a monthly basis.

The videos align with national benchmarks for effective careers provision, support curriculum-linked learning opportunities, give pupils an insight into the world of work and workplace skills, and help schools and careers leaders create a well-resourced programme of careers education and guidance.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Maureen Morrow, said: “These bite-sized videos are the perfect way to ignite young students’ curiosity and signpost them to further career and employability support.”

Educators, parents and careers leaders can access the free resource at https://watch.makematic.com/skillsumo