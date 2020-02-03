Criminal Justice Careers Fair in Ballymena

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has announced that it will be taking the lead role in a careers evening in Ballymena later this month.

Working closely with the agencies from the Department of Justice, the Grand Lodge of Ireland has put together a Criminal Justice Careers Fair.

The event will be held in the Des Allen Suite at the Ballymena Showgrounds on Tuesday, February 11, from 7pm.

Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Youth Development Officer, Gary McAllister said the event may be of value to young people interested in learning about a career in criminal justice.

He said: “The event will be an opportunity for people, young and old, to explore potential career opportunities in various agencies across the Criminal Justice sector.

“Agencies expected to attend include the PSNI, Youth Justice Agency, NI Prison Service, Public Prosecution Service, Attorney General’s Office and Forensic Science NI.

“Criminal Justice is a wide-ranging field of employment with many excellent career paths and we are delighted to be able to offer this event. It is also important to remember that the PSNI recruitment campaign opens on February 4 and closes on February 25 , meaning this event will fall right in the middle of the recruitment campaign, giving attendees an excellent opportunity to get real, helpful advice on how to go about applying for the various roles within the PSNI.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said: “As part of our ongoing engagement within local communities we are happy to take part in the Criminal Justice Careers Fair.

“We will have officers and staff representing a range of departments from within our organisation including the Police College, Scientific Support, Human Resources, Dog section and Armed Response Unit, they will be able to answer any questions or queries about our service.

“We will be launching a new recruitment campaign for student officers on 4th February and we welcome the opportunity to engage with all sections of the community who may be interested in joining the police. For more information log on to joinpsni.co.uk where you will find everything you need to know about the application process.”

The Criminal Justice Careers Fair also has the support of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, who have provided the venue.

TUV councillor Matthew Armstrong said: “This is a welcome event in the aftermath of what have been hammer blows to employment in this borough with the closures of Michelin, JTI and the recent restructuring of Wrightbus, among others, and events like this serve to provide opportunities for people, young and old, to explore alternative career paths.”