Cullybackey community stores officially re-opened

SPAR Bridge, which opened its doors to the community in August, recently celebrated its official opening, alongside EUROSPAR Cullybackey, just a couple of hundred metres down the road, after its recent refurbishments in store. Both stores are owned and operated by Henderson Retail.

The popular Post Office officially moved from the EUROSPAR to SPAR in August, and the supermarket, which resides in one of the most striking listed buildings in the area, now has an enhanced range of fresh food all sourced from local suppliers.

Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group commented; “SPAR Bridge is an exciting new store for the village, offering an enticing range of food-to-go available throughout the day. It is a smaller format store which offers hot drinks from the Barista Bar machine such as coffee, including the ever popular flat-white, plus tea, and hot chocolate. Complementing the hot drinks offering is the hot food for now from the dailyDeli counter, and a range of fresh treats and breads from SPAR Bakery.”

Team members Steven Barr, Jackie Reid, Sandra Logan, Rea Turner, Mary McCormick, Vicki McCullough, Nicola Barr, Linzi Moore and Michelle Megaw celebrate the official reopening of EUROSPAR Cullybackey after its recent renovations.

Upon opening, the store provided local employment for 14 further roles, with 18 in total now working at SPAR Bridge. The upgraded five-pump MAXOL forecourt remains on site, continuing to cater for trade passing through the village and those quick stop-offs for locals. However, the car-parking provision has been dramatically enhanced and now provides up to 30 parking spaces across the site for customer convenience. Keeping the community spirit, SPAR Bridge will work with EUROSPAR Cullybackey to support groups, organisations and local suppliers in their area.

Mark continued; “EUROSPAR Cullybackey is making a very strong statement with its support for local products and suppliers.