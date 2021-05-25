Debenhams closes shutters for final time

Customers Janice and Elizabeth Beckinsale with staff members of Debenhams at the Fairhill Shopping Centre as the store closed its doors for the final time on May 12. The department store chain collapsed at the end of last year, with the closure of all its stores confirmed after Boohoo agreed to only buy its website and brand in a £55 million rescue deal. As the final Ballymena store customers, Janice and Elizabeth were cheered out by staff.