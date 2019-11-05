Enterprise Week will celebrate business in Mid and East Antrim

A week-long series of networking sessions, workshops, debates and information clinics aimed at promoting, exploring and celebrating business and entrepreneurship in Mid and East Antrim will take place from Monday November 18 until Saturday November 22.

A packed schedule of free events has been specially designed to capitalise on the area’s entrepreneurial potential.

The initiative is being led by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, in partnership with business support organisations across the borough.

Industry specialists, local entrepreneurs and support agencies will be available to offer advice.

Mayor Cllr. Maureen Morrow said: “The line-up of events for this year’s Enterprise Week is superb.

“I am looking forward to spending time with our business leaders and budding young and newly founded entrepreneurs in Mid and East Antrim.

“We have so much potential and ambition and Enterprise Week will certainly deliver on its aim of educating, supporting and helping to develop and grow opportunities and economic growth throughout our borough.

“There is an action-packed programme of exciting events planned over the course of the week and we look forward to welcoming everybody along.”

Cllr. Gregg McKeen, Chair of Council’s Borough Growth Committee, said: “I would like to thank the partner organisations who have worked successfully with council to develop this exciting programme of events to celebrate Enterprise Week 2019.

“Growing the economy is our number one strategic priority and by continuing to work closely with our partners we are ideally positioned to help develop opportunities to create jobs and support the growth of new and existing businesses to develop skills and employment opportunities.

“It continues to be an exciting time and delivery of events such as these tabled through Enterprise Week 2019 clearly shows that Mid and East Antrim is open for business.”

Details of the wide range of events can be found at www.amplifymidandeastantrim.com