Families rate care home among top 20 in NI

There are 418 care homes in Northern Ireland with the top 20 receiving an award from UK reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have over 200,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk so we are able to give people a real insight into what a care home and its staff are like.

Celebration time for staff of Redford Residential home

“Our reviews show the quality of their care, activities and nutrition as well as if the care home is value for money and the standard of their facilities.

“Reviews of Redford Residential Home show they provide a high standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in Northern Ireland.”

Amanda added: “It is such a big achievement to be named as a top-rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

“Choosing a care home can be emotionally and physically exhausting so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help make the search easier.