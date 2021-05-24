Firm showcases work to Mayor

Mayor Peter Johnston recently visited Apeer Doors and Lumi Windows to get a better understanding of what they do and how the Council can continue to support their growth and development.

He said: “It was a pleasure to meet recently with the senior management team of Apeer Doors and Lumi Windows including Managing Director, Asa McGillian, Production Director, Chris Wilson and Group Sales Director, Alex Moore. Discussions centred on the company’s growth over the last five years and how despite COVID-19 they have managed to keep the company in a strong growth position by targeting specific elements of the market and focusing on quality.”

Apeer Doors and Lumi Windows are currently working on a number of bespoke projects with the company forecasting further plans for growth. The new extension to their site will also assist with the workflow and efficiency of the factory.

Pictured L-R is Asa McGillian (Managing Director), Cllr Peter Johnston (Mayor, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council) and Austin McGillian (Founder & Company Director)