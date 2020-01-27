Free Employer Breakfast being served up in town

An Employer Breakfast is to be held in Ballymena during the inaugural NI Apprenticeship Week.

The event at The Braid on Thursday, Feburary 6, is being hosted by Northern Regional College, together with the local authorities of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Mid & East Antrim Council and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week 2020 is a new initiative offering opportunities, through a dedicated week of events and promotional activity, to demonstrate how apprenticeships work for individuals, businesses, communities and the wider economy.

Employers attending the ‘Discover Fresh Thinking and Talent’ breakfast will hear from local businesses and apprentices and gain a better insight into the types of apprenticeship available and how they can help meet the skills needed in priority sectors.

The free Employer Breakfast is open to all employers. To register, visit: www.mea-apprentice.eventbrite.co.uk