Funds to regenerate our town centre

However, interested parties need to act quickly as the deadline for applications for a grant to support ‘repurposing’ of vacant town centre commercial properties in the borough is Friday, December 10 at 4pm.

There has been significant interest in the Town Centre Property Repurposing Pilot Grant Scheme, open to projects based in Ballymena, Carrick and Larne, and managed by Mid and East Antrim Council in collaboration with the Department for Communities (DfC).

Among those who have been successful in securing the first tranche of funding are Ballymena’s Lynn and Brewster.

Charles Lynn (L) and Stuart Brewster (R) from Lynn and Brewster Ltd who have secured support through the first phase of the Town Centre Property Repurposing Scheme. Pictured with the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey, in their subject property on Church Street, Ballymena. License: Media Use

It’s Director, Charles Lynn, said: “The grant will help regenerate our property on Church Street, ultimately allowing us to relocate the firm into the main retail area of Ballymena’s town centre.

“We are confident this investment will help drive further businesses to the area, helping increase footfall in the town,” said Charles.

In order to apply to the Pilot Grant Scheme, total costs must be in excess of £10,000, with applicants contributing at least 50% match funding towards the project.

Whilst there is no maximum total project cost, the scheme will provide funding up to a maximum of £30,000 per project.

The Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey, encouraged business and property owners to avail of this funding opportunity and to make an application before the closing date.

The Mayor said: “The Town Centre Property Scheme saw a successful first tranche and we want to continue to support the repurposing of vacant units and enable the regeneration of our town centres.”