Galgorm success hat trick at World Luxury Hotel Awards

Recognising Galgorm’s globally renowned, award-winning golf course, which has played host to the Irish Open and is home of the ISPS Handa World Invitational, the Resort was crowned ‘Best Luxury Golf Resort’ in Europe whilst also collecting the title of ‘Best Luxury Golf Resort Spa’ for Galgorm’s award-winning and internationally acclaimed Thermal Village & Spa.

The Resort’s 3 AA Rosette restaurant, The River Room, was also celebrated for its exceptional food, with Head Chef Chris Rees winning the accolade of ‘Best Head Chef’ in Northern Europe, a testament to his commitment to outstanding quality and culinary excellence.

The 15th World Luxury Hotel Awards were held this year in Mauritius and celebrate the best in world-class hotel service excellence, representing the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry.

Luxury destination collects hat trick of awards for excellence across its accommodation, spa and restaurant offering

This year, Galgorm was one of only five resorts around the globe to receive the prestigious regional title and one of only three hotels in the island of Ireland to be officially recognised by the awards.

Galgorm Collection Managing Director Colin Johnston said: “We are thrilled to be recognised by the World Travel Awards for our sustained commitment to excellence and outstanding achievement in the international luxury hospitality industry and to receive three highly coveted awards across our accommodation, spa and restaurant offering.

“As the region’s premier luxury tourism destination, we are committed to further developing our world-class hospitality provision and we have invested heavily in the Resort in recent years to expand our accommodation and spa offering and offer an unrivalled, luxury experience.

“The awards offers us a chance to showcase our unique offering to a global audience and gain worldwide recognition for our best-in-class facilities and service, competing with some of the world’s most acclaimed hotels, and promoting Northern Ireland as a must-visit destination,” he said.