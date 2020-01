The Community Relations Council (CRC) is inviting nominations for the 2020 Good Relations Award.

Since 2006, CRC’s Awards have highlighted exceptional achievement in promoting community relations, intercultural work and peace building in Northern Ireland.

The deadline for submission of completed nomination forms will close at noon on February 14.

Forms are available for download on the CRC website: www.nicrc.org.uk or can be requested by emailing info@nicrc.org.uk or calling 9022 7500.