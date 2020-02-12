Hunt is on for ‘Best Kept Award’ winners

The NI Amenity Council’s Best Kept Awards 2020 are now open to entries from Ballymena and the wider province.

The search continues for a new decade of Northern Ireland’s ‘Best Kept’ places through the Best Kept School Awards, held in June, the Best Kept Healthcare Awards taking place in September and the Best Kept Towns and Villages which are announced in October.

Over 90 awards are presented across six main categories at the three ceremonies held during the year and this year will see the Best Kept Awards join with TidyTowns in the South of Ireland for the 25th year, to celebrate ‘Ireland’s Best Kept Town’, at Malone House, Belfast, in June.

Attending the 2020 launch ceremony was NIAC President Doreen Muskett and Stephen Patton, Manager, Human Resources & Corporate Social Responsibility at George Best Belfast City Airport, sponsors of the prestigious environmental awards.

Ms Muskett said: “Every single person who participates in this competition is helping to make a real difference in their local area. We know having a good quality environment cannot be under estimated, it can have a big impact on our communities, health and well-being. We are certain that the 20th year of the third millennium will uncover many inspirational stories, which we can’t wait to hear. So, come out in force, support the competition and help us send out a strong message, that everyone young and old, can make a difference.”

This year, the esteemed Best Kept judges are looking for schools, healthcare facilities, housing areas, towns and villages across NI that are taking action to protect and care for their local environment, creating safer, cleaner, healthier and more sustainable places to live, work and play.

The closing date for Best Kept School Awards is March 13. The Best Kept Town, Village and Housing Area Awards close on April 17 and the Healthcare Facility Awards are open until May 15. To enter visit www.bestkeptawardsni.com