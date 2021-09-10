IOD launches 2021 search for Ballymena’s top Directors

The Director of the Year Awards 2021 will include a brand-new Agility and Resilience category designed to recognise the achievements of business leaders as they responded to a year of adversity in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic and dealing with the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The awards seek to reward the successes of directors representing a wide spectrum of businesses, organisations and sectors within Northern Ireland.

IoD NI chairman Gordon Milligan commented: “The Director of the Year Awards provide us with the opportunity to shine a light on the high standards in leadership and business which we have here in Northern Ireland after what has been an unprecedented year for business.

Launching the Institute of Directors Northern Ireland Director of the Year Awards 2021, IoD NI Chairman Gordon Milligan is joined by Orla McGerr, Head of Direct, NI at awards headline sponsor AIB.

“It is always important that our outstanding business leaders receive the recognition they deserve, but we believe that this is particularly essential as we begin to focus on post pandemic recovery.

“We are particularly pleased that this year’s ceremony will take place in person once again, having moved to a virtual setting last year.

“It is vital that we continue to support our business community in order to contribute towards the ongoing growth and development of the Northern Ireland economy and the Director of the Year Awards will allow us to do just that.”

The IoD Director of the Year Awards recognise the outstanding achievements and leadership of directors in Northern Ireland and the awards are across 12 categories.

They are - Director of the Year - Non-Executive, Director of the Year - Agility and Resilience, Director of the Year - Innovation, Director of the Year - Young, Director of the Year - Public Sector. Director of the Year - Third Sector, Director of the Year - Family Business, Director of the Year - International, Director of the Year - Small to Medium Business, Director of the Year - Large Business.

The Director of The Year Awards are open to both members and non-members.