Jo Bamford launches hydrogen investment fund

With the UK hosting COP26 later this year, Mr Bamford said there was no time to wait in order to harness the appetite of sustainably focused investors. He believed the UK hydrogen sector would need a £1bn injection to help it compete with other territories. “With the Government’s relentless pursuit of Net Zero targets and the publication of the damning IPCC report, it is our belief that hydrogen holds the key to reducing emissions - and there is a growing sense of urgency to act now,” he said. “The UK has missed the boat on batteries, a sector dominated by China and the Far East, but we can be global leaders in the production and supply of hydrogen - an economy said to be worth $2.5 trillion in revenues by 2050.” Mr Bamford said his team had already identified more than 40 firms in the hydrogen space which will be evaluated for investment. “We have also discovered that investors around the world match the ambitions of global governments in wanting green-focused funds which have a positive impact on climate change,” he added.