Love local with the new ‘ShopMEA app’

With a large network of local retailers and service providers from the three town centres of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne already on board, those who download it will have access to exclusive deals, rewards and events.

The app, funded by the Department for Communities’ COVID-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme and launched by Mid and East Antrim Council’s Town Centre Recovery Group, forms part of the joint strategy for supporting local businesses to grow and sustain as they navigate the ongoing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ShopMEA can now be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store and it is packed with special offers and promotions.

Gerard Murray and Neil Richardson, Department for Communities, Mayor Cllr William McCaughey, Lesley McCaughan, Follow Coffee, one of the local businesses offering a special opening deal with the new app, and Emma McCrea, Ballymena BID

As well as arming you with the latest deals and spending rewards, the app will also help you stay connected to what’s happening in your local area, with a live events calendar and easy-to-access information about the attractions on your doorstep.

The ShopMEA app is available to any resident or visitor in Mid and East Antrim.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey said: “The ShopMEA app is the ideal shopping companion for anyone wanting to support our local business community, and will place the best deals and events into the hands of more people than ever before,” he said. “Well done to all those involved, particularly the Town Centre Recovery Group, who have been instrumental in supporting our local economy throughout the last 18 months and beyond... the launch of ShopMEA is a truly exciting development.”