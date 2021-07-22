MAXOL completes £120,000 investment at A26 Tannaghmore

As well as a fresh and reinvigorated look on the forecourt, A26 Tannaghmore is one of the first Maxol sites to offer Premium fuel which will provide customers with a more environmentally friendly fuel choice and fewer pollutants. The roll out of Premium Fuel is central to Maxol’s wider carbon offset programme that aims to support a number of green initiatives both locally and globally.

Instore, customers can enjoy a new look and feel and an extended offer in the food-to-go range.

Abrakebabra has also introduced a new menu focused on providing great taste and value for families. Customers can also grab a luxury coffee from the newly installed Barista Bar and Henderson Food Service’s Award-Winning Bean to Cup Coffee to Go concept or at the purpose-built Ground Espresso Bar with an increased range of hot drinks and sweet treats.

Pictured (l-r) Kevin Paterson Maxol Retail Manager NI and Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group at the newly refurbished A26 Tannaghmore Service Station in Antrim

Maxol has expanded its grocery and convenience range as it continues to transition from a fuel brand to a convenience food service brand which also sells fuel. The SPAR grocery section has been extended.

Speaking about the investment, Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group said: “We are delighted that the investment at A26 Tannaghmore will allow us to continue serving our customers to the highest possible standard. This is our largest site in Northern Ireland and the continuous improvements we have made ensures that it sets the standard in retail innovation, providing customers with the very best forecourt and in-store experience.”