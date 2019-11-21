Mayor urges people to ‘shop local’ this Christmas season

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim is encouraging everyone in the borough to give local retailers their support this festive season.

Councillor Maureen Morrow said: “We have a diverse range of local shops here in Mid and East Antrim, with an array of festive treats and gift ideas on offer over the festive period.

“From bakeries to boutiques and from hardware shops to hairdressing vouchers, there really is something for everyone.

“Christmas is all about giving so why not give back to your local high street this year and get behind the abundance of independent retailers across Mid and East Antrim as the Christmas shopping season gets into full swing.”

A Mid and East Antrim borough festive guide can be found at midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Christmas