Mayor wishes businesses well

Visiting the Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort last week Councillor Johnston said the occasion marked a “very welcome and much-anticipated day” for the borough. He said: “Hospitality and tourism businesses in Mid and East Antrim have undoubtedly been among the hardest hit by the pandemic, so this week’s reopening will restore a sense of hope that their journey to recovery can at last get under way. At Mid and East Antrim Borough Council we are exceptionally proud of the resilience and determination shown by every one of our hospitality and tourism businesses throughout what will surely have been among the worst 14 months in their history. On behalf of my Elected Members and officer colleagues at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, I send them our very warmest wishes for a busy and successful season ahead and assure them of our continued support in the coming months and years.”