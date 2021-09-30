MEA goes global as business explore export markets

The training being rolled out by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and leading industry partners, will give companies advice on how to export their products or services to new markets outside NI.

This collaborative initiative will provide a bespoke support programme to local businesses, boosting their recovery and foster growth for the future.

Six monthly webinar sessions featuring the latest advice from a range of experts will cover various topics from the benefits and challenges of exporting, to ecommerce, and social media marketing to wider audiences. Those interested can sign up on Eventbrite.

The first event kicks off at 11am on October 14 and will focus on the export journey and experts will share their own experiences of export growth and factors to consider when entering new markets.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cr William McCaughey said: “This is a unique opportunity for businesses to learn from others who are already exporting goods abroad and to learn best practices and experiences. This fantastic online programme will be hugely beneficial to many businesses across the borough.”

‘Export: Mid and East Antrim’ is being rolled out by Council, Invest Northern Ireland, InterTradeIreland, Ballymena Chamber, Ballymena Business Centre, Carrickfergus Enterprise, LEDCOM, Northern Regional College, Ballymena BID, Michelin Development and Catalyst.