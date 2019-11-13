Mid and East Antrim to hold Enterprise Week

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Enterprise Week will take place from 18 to 22 November.

The event will include sessions featuring everything from interactive workshops hosted by digital and tech experts Catalyst to insights from voluntary and public sector organisations on how to become an autism friendly business.

Award-winning celebrity chef Brian McDermott of the newly restored Foyle Hotel in Moville, Co Donegal, will be taking part as well as farmer turned brewer Nigel Logan.

Events will include networking breakfasts, a workshop for those considering childminding as a career and the chance to hear from inspiring female business leaders at an event aimed at women who have taken a career break and who are now ready to get back into the workforce.

The panel for ‘Returning to Work with Confidence’ includes Bespoke Communications co-founder and director Camilla Long, Sinéad Sharkey-Steenson, founder and managing director of Generation Women and the 2018 Apprentice of the Year Tammy Whelan.

Young people from local post-primary schools will be given a first-hand introduction to the transport and logistics industry during a tour of Larne Port at an event being hosted by the council in partnership with P&O Ferries and the Chartered Institute for Logistics and Transport.

Places can be reserved at www.amplifymidandeastantrim.com/enterpriseweek