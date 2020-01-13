Mid & East Antrim entrepreneurs urged to ‘Go For it’ in 2020

Mid and East Antrim Council is urging budding entrepreneurs to make starting a business their New Year’s resolution with the support of the Go For It Programme.

The Go For It Programme can help any budding entrepreneurs do more than dream up a good idea - it can help you turn it into reality.

It has mentored over 6,000 aspiring entrepreneurs across all 11 Council areas of Northern Ireland in the past two years through its wide network of enterprise agencies.

It provides expert free advice and support to anyone wishing to start their own business, by taking them through the process of creating a business plan. It covers everything from financial forecasting to marketing and long-term business planning.

One of the businesses helped by the Go For It programme, in association with Council is Natasha Swan Ceramics. Based in Islandmagee, Natasha Swan Ceramics creates handmade, functional tableware and homeware, inspired by owner Natasha’s love for the Northern Ireland countryside.

Cllr Gregg McKeen, Chair of the Borough Growth Committee, Mid and East Antrim Council, said: “The New Year is a key time of year when people take stock and set goals for the year ahead, and many begin to really think strongly about pursuing their dream of owning their own business.

“We would encourage anyone in The Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area who has an idea to make starting a business their New Year’s resolution and take that first step with the support of the Go For It Programme. The Go For It Programme offers budding entrepreneurs expert mentoring on the real challenges facing local start-up businesses. It will help candidates create a business plan tailored to their business idea, focusing on important elements such as financial forecasting and accounts, sales and marketing, and how they can potentially access funding. This tried and tested business plan provides people with a blue-print for building a successful and sustainable business model, and it gives them the final push they need to finally launch their business. So, if you’re thinking about starting a business in 2020, we have a team of experienced business mentors through our network of enterprise agencies that are fully equipped to provide you with the expert advice and support you need to take that plunge and start your own business.”

The Go For It programme is delivered in the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area by LEDCOM, Carrickfergus Enterprise and Ballymena Business Centre.

If you have a business idea you’d like to develop call 0800 027 0639 or visit: visit www.goforitni.com