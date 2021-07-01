New branch of Tim Hortons could be on way to Ballymena

A planning application has been lodged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for alterations to the former Frankie and Benny’s restaurant for a drive through cafe with outdoor seating.

Tim Hortons is an increasing presence in Northern Ireland. The company’s first outlet in Belfast opened at Fountain Street in May 2018 followed by the chain’s first “drive-thru” in the Province at Connswater Shopping Centre and Retail Park in December 2018.

Outside Belfast, branches are now located at Glengormley, Cookstown and Coleraine with a sixth due to open in Bangor.

A spokesperson for Tim Hortons UK and Ireland said: “At this time we are unable to comment about the site in Larne Road Link in Ballymena.”

Meanwhile, another new development is earmarked for Southern Link Road in the vicinity to be located on the site of a former carpark.

The change of use for this site was approved behind closed doors at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council last September.

This “drive-thru” is part of a proposed mixed-use development which is expected to accommodate a 24-hour unattended petrol filling station.