New Skechers store to open at The Junction Retail & Leisure Park

Representing a total investment of £410K, the new 3,000 sq. ft unit will create 12 new jobs and will offer shoppers a full apparel range and large selection of children’s footwear, alongside its famous lifestyle and performance footwear.

The new store is just one of several leasing deals to be agreed at The Junction - existing tenants, homeware brand Denby and greeting card company Hallmark also committed to new stores at the Antrim-based scheme, supporting a further 13 jobs within the retail sector. Under these renewed leases, each of these established brands have moved to new units, creating improved store concepts with modernised features to enhance the customer experience. Both stores are now situated adjacent to anchor tenant Next Clearance, outdoor fashion brand Regatta, and toy retailer, The Entertainer. Earlier this year, a £10 million investment plan had been submitted from garden centre retailer, Dobbies to open a 110,000 sq. ft store, which will be the brand’s second store in Northern Ireland. The new store will create in the region of 150 new full and part-time roles.

Craig Stewart, senior asset manager of Lotus Property, owners of The Junction, said: “It’s been a very exciting and positive few months at the scheme since the announcement of Dobbies’ £10 million investment plans, and we’re delighted to announce the arrival of Skechers, which will be a very welcome addition to The Junction.“The retail industry has been one of the worst affected sectors since the COVID-19 pandemic, but both the Skechers announcement and existing tenancy renewals signal a positive step forward and we’re looking forward to sharing further exciting updates regarding The Junction’s redevelopment with both retailers and customers in the coming months.”

L-R: Paul Gallagher, managing director of Skechers Ireland, Chris Flynn, centre director of The Junction and Craig Stewart, senior asset manager of Lotus Property. Picture: Philip Magowan/PressEye