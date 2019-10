A NI gardener has taken to social media to reveal the size of his recent crop of pumpkins.

In a Facebook post Slemish Market Garden say: "There is no point in us messing about with little pumpkins, we’ll leave that to the supermarkets.

"This years laughable excuse for a Summer has really effected the pumpkin and squash crop - yet it’ll be difficult to find bigger or better pumpkins than these.

"They are are as good as we could have possibly wished for."

