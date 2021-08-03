Openreach creating 16 new jobs

Openreach launched a new Civil Engineering department in July 2020 - initially creating eight new roles within the business to support its Ultrafast Full Fibre broadband build within the region.

The Civil Engineering department, which is currently based in Mallusk, has already played an important role in the development of Openreach’s network infrastructure and support existing service delivery and engineering teams in bringing faster, more reliable 1 Gbps capable broadband technology to homes and businesses across NI. Specifically, the team are responsible for installing new underground infrastructure to carry the fibre cables right into customers’ homes, supporting the rollout of Openreach’s broadband network in urban and rural communities.

With the success of the team of eight thus far, it is now expanding further with 16 new roles ranging from Civil Engineering team members to supervisory positions and opening a new base in the North West area. This significant investment will provide greater opportunity to connect people to our Ultrafast Full Fibre network and will largely support people living in Belfast and the North West area of the province.

Pictured is Openreach Senior Contracts and Civils Manager James Burleigh alongside the Civil Engineering team.

In addition to the expansion of the Civil Engineering team, Openreach NI recently announced that they would be recruiting 100 new apprentice engineers between 2021 and 2022 as part of their £100 million investment in Northern Ireland.